Andy Reid: Raiders put Chiefs on the path to Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Kansas City Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid says his team's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas gave them a wake up call that lead them to their championship win on January 28.

KTNV sports reporter Nick Walters shared the below video Monday showing Reid talk about how Antonio Pierce's Raiders giving the Chiefs a "kick in the tail" during the Christmas Day face off lead the team to playing with a noticeable emotion.

The Chiefs then landed a spot in Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers.