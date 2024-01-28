Kansas City Chiefs headed to Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII, NFC game to determine opponent

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following the Sunday AFC championship we we now know one of the two teams headed for a Las Vegas face off on February 11.

The AFC game saw the No.3 seed Kansas City Chiefs take the win over No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens with a score of 17-10, securing their spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

NFL fans will have a wait a few more hours to find out who the Chiefs will be up against, as the NFC championship game is kicks off Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

There the No. 3 seed Detroit Lions will face off against the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: NFL fans in Vegas look ahead to Sunday's conference championships

Check back tonight for updates on the two final teams headed to our city.