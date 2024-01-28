Watch Now
Kansas City Chiefs headed to Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII, NFC game to determine opponent

Alex Brandon/AP
A fan holds a sign during the second half of an AFC Championship NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. The Kansas City Chiefs won 17-10. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Super Bowl LVIII rendering
Posted at 3:14 PM, Jan 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-28 18:29:56-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following the Sunday AFC championship we we now know one of the two teams headed for a Las Vegas face off on February 11.

The AFC game saw the No.3 seed Kansas City Chiefs take the win over No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens with a score of 17-10, securing their spot in Super Bowl LVIII.

NFL fans will have a wait a few more hours to find out who the Chiefs will be up against, as the NFC championship game is kicks off Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m.

There the No. 3 seed Detroit Lions will face off against the No. 1 seed San Francisco 49ers.

