Allegiant Stadium becomes first NFL stadium powered entirely by renewable energy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium is now the first NFL stadium powered exclusively by renewable energy, according to an announcement

from the Raiders on Friday.

The Raiders’ upcoming Monday Night Football game against the Green Bay Packers at Allegiant Stadium will mark the first NFL game to be fully operated by renewable power since the announcement.

The project was implemented in collaboration with NV Energy to help minimize the stadium's environmental footprint and significantly reduce energy costs, according to officials. This news comes after the stadium was awarded the LEED Gold Certificate in July.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are proud to set the bar in sustainability not only for the NFL but for sports around the world,” said Raiders president Sandra Douglass Morgan. “We have a responsibility to our fans, players, community and planet to tackle sustainability head-on and set a new standard for sustainability in sports. Our reach and impact extend far beyond the game.”

According to NV Energy, this renewable energy solution will "guarantee cost stability now and for years to come for the stadium."

"Allegiant Stadium is excited to reach this tremendous milestone in our ongoing sustainability efforts," said Allegiant Stadium's General Manager Chris Wright. "It has been and will continue to be our mission to develop and improve sustainable policies that reduce our environmental footprint while bringing world-class concerts, sporting events, and corporate events to Las Vegas. It is an honor to be the first stadium in North America to reach this achievement and to set the standard for what is possible as we continue to make an impact on the Las Vegas community and beyond."

In addition to renewable energy, other sustainability initiatives include:

Waste Diversion - The stadium diverts waste from the landfill and currently repurposes, reuses, or donates 20 material streams.

Food Scrap Collection - On average, 12,000 pounds of kitchen prep cuttings and end-of-event food scraps are collected per large stadium event.

Cigarette Waste Collection - Allegiant Stadium is the first stadium in the U.S. to divert cigarette waste from landfills and convert that waste into energy. More than 69,000 Watts of Energy have been created from this program.

Raiders Field Grass Clippings - The stadium diverts grass clippings to the onsite biomass machine. To date, 160,800 pounds of grass clippings have been composed or diverted.

For more information about sustainability-focused initiatives, please visit www.allegiantstadium.com.