Ammonia leak found at Las Vegas food processing plant

Posted at 3:42 PM, Nov 28, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Fire crews were able to repair an ammonia leak at a Las Vegas food processing plant before it turned into a more serious incident.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue officials said in a news release they received several 9-1-1 calls Saturday shortly before 10 p.m. about an odor coming from the downtown processing plant.

A hazardous materials response team, along with Desert Gold Food Company technicians, responded. While the odor was gone, they did find a source of a leak.

Fire officials say there were no injuries and the leak was fixed relatively quickly. The plant was closed at the time reports started coming in. A few nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution.

Desert Gold Food Company is a local food service distributor.

