LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is holding its 72nd International Boule in Las Vegas — the first time the organization has brought its international business meeting to the city.

WATCH | Justin Hinton speaks to the CEO to learn about the impact they are hoping to leave on Las Vegas:

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. brings 72nd International Boule to Las Vegas for the first time

If you see a lot of pink and green around Las Vegas in the coming days, it's because more than 25,000 members are registered for the week-long conference, with even more expected to show up.

"We are excited to come to Vegas because the city is fabulous, and we know we're going to have a great time," said the sorority's international president and CEO Danette Anthony Reed.

Community service is a major component of the sorority's mission.

While in Las Vegas, members plan to pack what they call CHIPP Bags — Childhood Hunger Initiative Power Packs — with the goal of feeding Las Vegas kids who don't have meals over the weekend.

"We're trying to feed our babies. A lot of times, children have plenty of food during the week, whether it's through their camps or whether it's through their schools, but they have to go the weekends with no food," she said.

The effort also comes with an attempt to break a Guinness World Record. The sorority previously set a record when members assembled personal hygiene kits at a prior event.

Danette Anthony Reed said the goal is to leave Las Vegas a little better than it was before.

"We anticipate we will leave the city with $75 million. And let me tell you why. Because not only are we in the hotels, so we will sleep well. Not only are we meeting at the different locations. Let me tell you, if you got anything in your shops that's pink and green, it belongs in our closets," she said.

Looking ahead, she said members will determine where the organization can make the best impact.

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