Stadium District plan aims to reshape area around Allegiant Stadium for entertainment, dining

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grab a drink and get a bite to eat. A brand new entertainment district around Allegiant Stadium is in the works.

“I’m sure if we’re standing here five or six years from now, the landscape and what it looks like behind us will be very different,” said Raiders President Marc Badain of the now predominantly industrial area.

A plan approved by Clark County commissioners on Wednesday aims to transform 1.25 square miles around the stadium and west of Interstate 15 into an entertainment district with bars, restaurants and other retail.

“Hopefully it will develop out as a wonderful place for people to come, have some dinner,” said Commissioner Michael Naft.

"Have a drink before the game and [stay] a little while afterward."

The focus? To create an area that would still attract people even when Allegiant Stadium isn’t hosting an event.

Badain says he believes new development will come.

“There’s going to be a lot of investment in here. When these stadiums pop up, investment usually follows, activity usually follows,” he said.

There are also plans to have public art and smaller blocks to make it easier for people to walk around.

Commissioner Naft, whose district includes the stadium, is optimistic about future development.

“I can see the west of the stadium being the local’s area. That’s where locals will come from and spend some time,” he said.

While there’s no definitive timeline set yet for the plan, Commissioner Naft says he believes making improvements, like adding bike lanes to streets, can get started soon.

Bar owner David Nolan is excited about the future. Nolan believes his bar, Tailgater Tavern, will fit right in with potentially more out-of-towners stopping by.

“We’ll still have the value of the locals with our hospitality in the local industry, so I think it’s going to be great. It will bring a new crowd down to that entertainment district,” he said.

The area is currently a mostly industrial area and some property owners are already looking to sell to developers.

Some businesses are still trying to figure what this means for them, but Clark County officials say no business will be forced out of the area. Nolan doesn’t believe the types of businesses will dramatically change.

“You look at other ballparks and other stadiums around the country and there’s industrial and there are different businesses throughout,” he said.

He is optimistic about the future around the stadium and hopes to see more Raiders fans stop by for a drink.

“Raider Nation is worldwide so hopefully we’ll get some Europeans checking us out and people from all over the world, so we’re excited,” Nolan said.