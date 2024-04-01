All-new 'urban trail' system coming to Summerlin area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Summerlin residents will soon have unique multi-modal transport options to get around town.

Planners hope the new design will provide a novel approach to moving pedestrians and cyclists throughout the masterplanned community.

The announcement comes during the start of a year of rising deadly pedestrian crashes causing major concern for LVMPD as early as January.

“To ensure we created an inclusive experience along the roadway for all cyclists regardless of their level, we enlisted their various inputs to really make this a community effort,” said Julie Cleaver, Senior Vice President for Commercial and Residential Planning for Summerlin.

One of the essential details was ensuring there would be a generous landscaping strip separating people from motor vehicles on the road.

“Our design was guided by sensitivity to the potential conflict between casual riders, cars, and pedestrians. By incorporating a complete street design approach, we are able to safely accommodate all users," Cleaver continued.

The idea is to create a more well-rounded streetscape for residents and visitors alike. New renderings show dedicates lanes for bikes and people with distinct separation from typical motorists streets.

Mainly, early development of the trail system will be made to support the area west of the Summerlin Parkway interchange with the I-215 bypass.

"The urban trail will be located in the heart of the urban core and connects to other bike trails that lead the surrounding neighborhoods,” Cleaver said.

Nearly 35 years into development, Summerlin planners say that after being the first community to introduce emissions-reducing roundabouts, this is the next logical evolution for commuting in Southern Nevada.

For more coverage on the state of traffic, safety, and fixes, visit the KTNV Traffic Survival Guide.