Number of deadly crashes nearly double in 2024, pedestrian and motorcycle deaths rising

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Deadly crashes are on the rise across the valley. There are nearly twice as many deadly crashes this year compared to the same time last year in the LVMPD jurisdiction.

"The safety concern is always there, but of course I want to live in the kind of world that I still want to be able to take my children out to," said Las Vegas local Hema Hernandez.

Hernandez loves taking her family around town, but she says the rise in deadly crashes has her concerned while walking. She says she teaches her kids to always stay vigilant though.

"We follow our rules in hopes that the drivers will also follow their rules," said Hernandez.

There have been 27 deaths from crashes this year in Metro's jurisdiction. By the same point last year, there were only 14 .

Out of those deadly crashes, nine involved motorcycles this year and only two involved motorcycles last year.

Police say speeding and reckless driving caused the last three motorcycle deaths, which happened within the past week.

"They go really fast, I've seen a lot of motorcyclists for sure," said Lisa Jaramillo who is visiting Las Vegas.

"Motorcyclists we're asking you to please slow down and pay attention. Remember, save a life even if it's yours," said LVMPD Traffic Bureau Captain Jeff Coday.

However, some motorcyclists say they feel nervous and unsafe on the roads too.

"Just be careful because some people just don't care about motorcycle people," said motorcycle rider Sergio Ramirez.

The concern also stretches to pedestrians like Hernandez. Metro says 13 of the traffic deaths this year involved pedestrians , compared to only six by this time last year.

Several people tell Channel 13, this is unacceptable and they want this deadly trend to stop.

