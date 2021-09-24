Watch
Local News

Actions

All directions closed at Pecos Road, Cheyenne Avenue following three-vehicle crash

items.[0].image.alt
AP IMAGES
serious crash
Posted at 8:57 PM, Sep 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-23 23:58:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in North Las Vegas are investigating a crash involving three vehicles near Pecos Road and Cheyenne Avenue.

Officers received reports of the crash shortly before 8 p.m.

As of 9 p.m., the department says all directions are closed at the intersection at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH