All directions closed at Pecos Road, Cheyenne Avenue following three-vehicle crash

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in North Las Vegas are investigating a crash involving three vehicles near Pecos Road and Cheyenne Avenue.

Officers received reports of the crash shortly before 8 p.m.

As of 9 p.m., the department says all directions are closed at the intersection at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

