All-American Bar & Grill closing at Rio Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another restaurant is closing at the Rio.

On Tuesday, casino officials announced they would be closing The All-American Bar & Grill, which is located near the Ipanema Tower and the Race & Sports Book.

Casino officials said the closure is part of the property-wide transformation and the space will be replaced with a brand-new, soon-to-be-announced American concept.

"We recognize how popular this restaurant has been to many visitors and locals throughout the years and to some, a must-visit dining destination," Trevor Scherrer, President and COO of Rio, said in a statement. "As we continue the total transformation of the resort, we are excited to announce a new restaurant and bar concept in the upcoming weeks that will modernize the space and provide an even better dining experience."

The All-American Bar & Grill's last day of service is set for Feb. 13 with construction on the new restaurant concept starting on Feb. 14.