Airport maintenance could cause flight delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Maintenance work could slow travelers down if they're heading to Harry Reid International Airport.

According to airport officials, at least one runway is down due to scheduled maintenance.

They added it's something they do every 10 to 15 years and it's needed in order to keep up with traveler demand.

Airport officials said travelers should check with their airline for the most current flight status.

That's in addition to scheduled maintenance work that's going on at the airport connector tunnel.

There will be overnight lane closures through May 25th.

The airport is seeing more and more passengers come through their doors.

March 2023 was the second busiest month in the airport's history and experts said the airport is on track to reach its capacity of between 63 million and 65 million people a year by 2030.