Maintenance work scheduled for the airport connector tunnel

Harry Reid International Airport
Posted at 5:51 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 20:51:02-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Commuters and drivers heading to Harry Reid International Airport might need to budget more time to get to their destinations next month.

Airport officials said there will be lane closures through the airport connector tunnel in May for routine maintenance work.

Lane closures will affect the southbound tunnel from May 1 to May 5 and from May 8 to May 12.

Work is scheduled to be done between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Lane closures will affect the northbound tunnel from May 14 to May 18 and from May 21 to May 25.

Work is scheduled to be done between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

However, airport officials said the lanes will be reopened whenever work is not in progress.

