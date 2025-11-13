LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The reopening of federal operations brings much-needed relief to America's aviation system, but flight delays and cancellations continue as the country operates at a 6% decline in flights nationwide.

At Harry Reid International Airport, patience remains essential for travelers as federal workers return to staff major airports following the government shutdown.

I spoke with some travelers Thursday morning to hear their experiences of flying during the shutdown:

Air travel easing toward normalcy after government shutdown ends

Many flyers are keeping a watchful eye on their travel plans as operations gradually return to normal.

"I had to because we didn't know, we don't want to be the last minute. I already had our hotels paid. We had everything paid for, so it's like, oh, we don't want to reschedule or change everything," Tony Montoya said while flying from El Paso.

Taurin McClellan, traveling to Houston, has adopted a flexible mindset during these uncertain times.

"I've adopted the mindset of just being able to adapt during these time periods because that's going to bring you that mental peace," McClellan said.

Most travelers I spoke with haven't experienced significant impacts from the shutdown.

Joe Thomas, who travels every other week for work, reported minimal disruptions to his travel schedule.

"I fly Southwest 100% of the time, usually in the West, and I have not had any shutdowns or delays at all," Thomas said.

The focus now shifts to getting operations back on track and ensuring travel remains safe and stable before the busy holiday rush begins. This timing proves challenging as families prepare to travel for valuable holiday moments together.

TSA agents and air traffic controllers worked through the historic shutdown without paychecks and are now jumping directly into the holiday travel season.

Travelers at Harry Reid International Airport expressed appreciation for these federal workers' dedication.

"I appreciate them very much because it would not be me," one traveler said.

Another passenger acknowledged the difficulty of the situation, especially during peak travel times when many people depend on air travel for work and family visits during Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Travel experts recommend that passengers maintain patience and check their flights frequently to stay informed about potential cancellations or delays.

