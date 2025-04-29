Ahead of the state's biggest job fair Thursday, this woman shares how these events changed her life

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada has the highest unemployment rate out of any state in the nation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and here in Las Vegas, the rate is even higher.

After hearing from many of you, the 'Original Spring Job Fair' later this week may bring some help for people trying to find employment.

“People need jobs, people are looking for work and some people just don’t know where to look," said Las Vegas local Marranda Mabry-Hollis. It's a difficulty she knows personally.

“I was out of work for about a month," Mabry-Hollis said. "I wasn’t getting any responses, I was applying to everything but not getting anything.”

I caught up with her in March when she was searching for work at a job fair. It's been over a month now, and she told me everything has turned around for her.

“I’m employed. I’m excited. I’m very happy," Mabry-Hollis said. She starts at the Palms on Tuesday, but this single mother is also hoping to get a second job, too.

“Now I got one to cover the bills, now I need one to save for a car and have fun," Mabry-Hollis said. “I’m trying to save for my first car and apartment.”

She told me she is currently renting a room in a six bedroom home but wants to get to the point where she can rent an apartment on her own. With future goals of saving on the top of her mind, the huge job fair happening this Thursday caught her attention.

In the Las Vegas Convention Center's North Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Thursday, the Clark County School District, Las Vegas Metro Police, MGM Resorts International and many other employers will offer around 15,000 of jobs from entry-level to professional positions at the biggest job fair in the state. There are expecting to have around 100 employers in attendance.

“I think that this is what our government ought to be doing, marrying good jobs up with people who are anxious to make something for themselves," said Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson.

Many say it's needed now more than ever.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment percentage in the Las Vegas Metro Area goes as follows:



October 2024: 5.9%

November 2024: 6%

December 2024: 5.9%

January 2025: 6.1%

February 2025: 5.9%

According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR) Nevada ranks the worst in the nation for unemployment. Here are those monthly stats:



February 2024: 5.2%

March 2024: 5.1%

April 2024: 5.1%

May 2024: 5.1%

June 2024: 5.2%

July 2024: 5.4%

August 2024: 5.5%

September 2024: 5.6%

October 2024: 5.7%

November 2024: 5.7%

December 2024: 5.7%

January 2025: 5.8%

February 2025: 5.8%

March 2025: 5.7%

According to this data, the last time the Nevada dropped in statewide unemployment was between February and March last year, the same time we saw a drop this year.



TheBureau of Labor Statistics shows in March 2025, Nevada has the highest unemployment rate with Washington D.C. at 5.6%, then Puerto Rico and Michigan with 5.5%

March of last year has Nevada ranked at second with 5.3%. Puerto Rico was ahead of Nevada at 5.9% last year.

There is some good news, though. Those same agencies show employment rose by 600 jobs in Las Vegas last month and overall unemployment dropped for our state by 0.1%.

Mabry-Hollis hopes her luck will continue.