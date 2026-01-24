After our investigation, Petland agrees to pay Las Vegas woman for sick cat purchase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After months of reaching out to Petland, Natalie Voronkova of Las Vegas will be paid for medical expenses for her cat, Daisy.

She took Daisy home from the company's Boca Park location in April. Within five days, she had to get her checked out by their preferred vet clinic. It's there that the cat was diagnosed with an upper respiratory infection and put on antibiotics.

A few weeks later, Voronkova said she took Daisy to her normal vet. It's at that point she said they discovered a mass in her stomach.

"She had to have emergency surgery to get that removed," she explained. "She was so sick, it was really depressing."

Voronkova reached out to Channel 13 for help, after she sent multiple inquiries to Petland's third-party customer service company over the past several months.

"I even had to take time off work to make sure she was good," Voronkova remembered.

Channel 13 found that the Boca Park location is owned by Pupeez Inc. After we reached out, the owner provided a response, and shared he would be reimbursing Natalie for the medical costs.

"Our documentation shows there were unfortunate delays in communication through no fault of the customer," said Ken Kirkpatrick. He added "I am pleased to go above and beyond the scope of our new pet warranty and provide Ms. Voronkova with a check for the balance of her out-of-pocket costs for treatment of $3,834.69.”

Channel 13 got Voronkova's permission to provide her direct contact information to Kirkpatrick and will make sure the money promised makes it back to her.

Court documents also revealed the franchise location's ownership filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July. A corporate spokesperson for Petland said the filing is not related to the delay in response back to Voronkova.

This is not the first time Channel 13 has covered issues with Petland. In 2018, The Humane Society highlighted issues of more than 1,000 complaints from customers who claimed they were sold sick or dying puppies at the Boca Park and other locations.

