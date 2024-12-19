After mylar balloon causes power outage, NV Energy demonstrates why they're so destructive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The massive power outage in downtown Las Vegas last week caused blackouts for over 7,000 people and disrupted Fremont businesses and casinos.

In just a few hours, NV Energy had repaired the outage and reported the cause: a mylar balloon tangled in a transmission line.

Utility crews demonstrate the destruction of mylar balloons on power lines

A few days later, the utility company gave Channel 13 a demonstration of why mylar balloons in particular are so problematic. The foil balloons — you can typically find them at any grocery store — are conductive. That means they will form an electric pathway and cause explosions if they hit a power line.

This spring, the City of Las Vegas made it illegal to knowingly release mylar balloons into the air and NV Energy reports it's one of the major causes of power outages in Las Vegas.

"Pop the balloon, throw it in the trash," said Shannon Gregory, NV Energy's Director of Operations South. "Releasing them and letting them fly up into the air, when they come down they wrap themselves up in our power lines and that's when the outages occur."

