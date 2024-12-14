Lights out: Power outage affects Downtown Las Vegas area

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE 7:13 p.m.: Power is back in the downtown Las Vegas area, according to NV Energy.

UPDATE: 7:23 p.m.: The cause of the power outage was due to balloons coming into contact with a transmission line, according to NV Energy.

A power outage is currently affecting the Downtown Las Vegas area on Friday night, according to Las Vegas Fire Rescue.

The power outage is affecting an estimated 6,000 residents.

As of 6:47 p.m., NV Energy does not know the cause of the power outage.

There were reports online of smoke at a parking structure at 600 E. Fremont. A power generator started to produce smoke when the power went out.

NV Energy is aware of the situation and is addressing the issue.

