LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures remain in the triple digits in the Las Vegas valley on Thursday, but the valley could see a bit of relief from the sweltering conditions of the past week.

Scattered thundershowers are expected over the mountains by noon, KTNV meteorologists project. Radar shows the showers drifting north across the valley, bringing gusty winds, lightning, and isolated, brief downpours.

By the numbers, there's a 30% chance of rain on Thursday, and a 20% chance on Friday, when monsoon mugginess continues.

Temperatures will remain hot on Thursday, with an expected high of 107 degrees tempered slightly by southwest winds at 15 to 25 mph. Evening temperatures should be in the 90s and will drop to the 80s for a few hours before sunrise on Friday.

Friday, the expected high is 108 degrees in the valley with winds of 15 to 25 mph blown in from the south.

Chances of rain linger on Saturday and Sunday, but drop to 10%. The higher humidity will stick around with them. Weekend highs of 107 to 108 degrees are expected, and sunny conditions continue next week.

Nighttime lows are expected to remain in the upper 80s, and temperatures should reach the 90s between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. next week.

With such high temperatures, what can you do to stay safe?

