Affordable things to do in Las Vegas over spring break

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday is the last day of school before spring break for the Clark County School District and a lot of

families may be seeking out things to do but with the hike in prices for just about everything, the big question is: How can you still have fun without breaking the bank?

13 Action News looked into some affordable options for you and your family.

This weekend, Big Bounce America is in town. The Big Bounce America is the largest touring inflatable event in the entire world!

The event is happening at Craig Ranch Regional Park, 851 Lone Mountain Rd., North Las Vegas, NV 89032. Entry to the park is free. Tickets to participate in the activities are $30.

The Clark County Fair and Rodeo is in town until Sunday, April 10th. The fair is happening at 1301 Whipple Ave, Logandale, NV 89021. Tickets range in price from $15 to $45.

On Sunday, The District at Green Valley Ranch is hosting a free Easter event. It’s located at 2240 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV 89052.

Over the weekend, there is a sign spinning competition happening at the Fremont Street Experience located at 425 E Fremont St, Las Vegas, NV 89101. The event is free to the public.

“What's interesting about Las Vegas is that it’s not really a kids town but there are a lot of things for kids to do when they come here. We’ve got arcades around, the pinball museum on the Strip, and shows that kids can go to. There’s plenty for kids to do and of course there’s always the pools,” said Anthony Curtis. publisher at Las Vegas Advisor.