Advocates rally for change at Animal Foundation following shelter's move to ban A Home 4 Spot rescue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The battle to save a German Shepherd Named Chaze's life after he was placed on the euthanasia list at the Animal Foundation resulted in the shelter cutting ties with A Home 4 Spot Animal Rescue.

Tuesday, other rescue organizations including No Kill Las Vegas and Nevada Voters For Animals rallied in support of A Home 4 Spot's reinstatement.

Bryce Henderson, President of No Kill Las Vegas, organized the rally.

"The state of our shelter is broken," Henderson said.

In a statement released last week, the shelter indicated it cut ties with A Home 4 Spot's President Diana England after she failed to treat staff with professionalism and respect.

"They need to be able to let rescues speak out," Henderson said. "They should be able to say something publicly if they don't agree with what's going on at the shelter without the threat hanging over their head that they won't be able to rescue any more animals."

Missing dog tracker Kimberly Petricka refuted claims Chaze was too dangerous for a rescue to pick up and train.

She said she'd tracked him for seven days before Animal Control brought him in.

"She scared him so bad that by the time he got here, he was so scared he probably was unapproachable," Petricka said, "but with the right trainer, and the right person, that dog would have been fine."

England said the support from her fellow rescue groups felt good, and, given the chance to once again rescue dogs from the Animal Foundation, she wouldn't hesitate.

"I will work with them," She said. "It's not about them for me. It's about the dogs."

KTNV reached out to The Animal Foundation to ask if Chaze had been euthanized as advocates feared, and didn't receive a response.

The shelter also didn't respond to a request for comment on calls for senior leadership to step down.