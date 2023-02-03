The Animal Foundation cuts ties with rescue group in dispute over dog slated for euthanasia

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several animal rescue groups have become desperate to save a young German Shepherd currently on the euthanasia list at The Animal Foundation after their requests were denied and the shelter cut ties with dog rescue A Home 4 Spot.

Home 4 Spot president Diana England believes her pressure to claim the dog led to The Animal Foundation cutting ties with her organization.

"I have adopted 6,000 dogs out of there," England said.

Chris Modgling with The Doggie Task Force recorded his efforts to save the dog, Chaze, on Thursday and was turned away by multiple staff members.

Modgling said the dog had jumped into a stranger's car Sunday as volunteer rescuers attempted to trap him, and the dog appeared friendly to the man.

"The dog would actually come up to him, eat out of his hand, he'd be able to pet it," he said, "but the minute he would see a leash or anything in relation, the dog would get scared and run away."

The rescuers were trying to cage the German Shepherd when animal control arrives, snares Chaze, and takes him to The Animal Foundation.

Modgling shared video of the dog trying to wrestle away from the snare.

"This dog doesn't deserve this," he said. "He's just scared."

In his video shot Thursday, Modgling talks with an Animal Foundation supervisor who wouldn't release Chaze due to concerns the dog was too dangerous for the public.

Supervisor: "He is listed for humane euthanasia."

Modgling: "Seriously? So, you would rather kill this dog than give him a second chance?"

Supervisor: "It's not that we want to. It's that we do not feel comfortable releasing him to the public."

Modgling said he adopted another dog years earlier with the same un-adoptable designation by signing a liability waiver.

"They're like, 'he's not up for adoption,' and I said, 'listen, neither was one of my other dogs.' I fought for him," he said.

Animal Foundation officials declined an on-camera interview, but sent this statement:

"The Animal Foundation has a responsibility to the community not to release dogs that have presented, in multiple instances, to be dangerous. This dog does not meet the criteria for transfer based on a behavior assessment, notes from the person who reported finding the dog, and notes from Animal Protection Officers."

England didn't take that explanation seriously.

"That's bull—," she said.

England said she called shelter leadership when she learned of the dog and got connected with CEO Hillarie Grey's assistant.

After a heated exchange, England said the shelter cut ties with her organization.

"She said 'our partnership is not an agreeance,'" England said. "'You need to trust the system, you need to trust the system. You need to trust us.' ...I said that's not really going to happen, and they said 'then we can't have a partnership.'"

In another statement, the foundation said:

"The matter of this dog is unrelated to the decision to end our partnership with A Home 4 Spot. The Animal Foundation expects our partners to treat our team of staff and volunteers respectfully and professionally. That expectation was not met in this instance."

England called for change at the shelter.

"I just hope someone can stand up and stop this because I think every dog is worth saving," she said. "Not just this one."