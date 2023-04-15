Advocates rally at The Animal Foundation for organization to stop euthanasia

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Advocates say they are pushing for change and trying to stop euthanasia at The Animal Foundation.

The group of advocates rallied for the foundation to stop killing animals Friday.

Las Vegas councilwoman, Victoria Seaman of Ward 2 says, since the pandemic, euthanasia has increased by 91%, and that change needs to happen.

"We are a world-class city," she said. "There's no excuse for having dogs running in the street and the Animal Foundation operating the way it has been for decades."

Protesters say several animal rescues are teaming up and planning another protest in the near future.