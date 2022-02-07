Adele, Celine look-a-likes show coming to Las Vegas, free to fans with postponed residency tickets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A show featuring Adele and Celine Dion look-a-likes is coming to Las Vegas and offering free tickets to fans holding tickets for their postponed residencies.

"Legends in Concert" is putting on a new production called "Legendary Divas" at Tropicana hotel-casino.

The press release says:

A limited number of free tickets for each scheduled performance of Legends in Concert’s Legendary Divas, through September 5, 2022, will be reserved for those who purchased tickets to Adele and Celine Dion’s postponed Las Vegas shows. Guests simply need to show proof of purchase to receive complimentary tickets from Tropicana’s box office

Janae Longo is set to perform as Adele's look-a-like and tribute artist Elisa Furr is to portray Celine Dion.

"Until these superstars resume performances, 'Legends in Concert' is the next best way in Las Vegas to experience the music and magic of these incredibly talented women," the show said in the release.

Longo and Furr will be joined on stage by tributes to Lady Gaga by Tierney Allen, Cher by Lisa McClowry, all hosted by Frank Marino’s popular long-running tribute to Joan Rivers.

"Legends in Concert" is the longest-running and most-awarded show in Las Vegas.

For more information about Legends in Concert, visit legendsinconcert.com.

