Activists asking for Avi Kwa Ame to be made national monument ahead of Biden's visit to the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Activists are continuing to call on President Joe Biden to designate Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument.

On Tuesday, Indigenous Voices of Nevada paid for a truck to be stationed outside the offices of Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen here in Las Vegas.

A similar truck circled Capitol Hill, the National Mall, and the White House on Monday.

"President Biden has promised to provide federal protection for Avi Kwa Ame by designating it as a national monument, news that elated tribes and conservationists across the Southern Nevada region," executive director Taylor Patterson said. "We cannot afford another day to pass without federal protection for Avi Kwa Ame and we look forward to working with President Biden, the Interior Department, and lawmakers in Nevada to see long-awaited action to designate the monument."

Earlier this month, there were reports that Biden could announce those plans during his trip to Las Vegas on Tuesday and Wednesday. However, the White House told Channel 13 that wasn't true.

The White House said the president will land in Las Vegas on Tuesday before speaking about reducing prescription drug prices on Wednesday.

Both Nevada senators have expressed support for making Avi Kwa Ame a national monument as well as representative Dina Titus.

"Across Nevada, this national monument has widespread support and is a key part of our work to protect our environment and cultural resources. The land within Avi Kwa Ame is sacred to 12 Tribal nations, includes critical habitat for a wide range of wildlife, provides world-class outdoor recreation opportunities, and contains some of the most stunning landscapes in Nevada." Senator Catherine Cortez Masto

Grateful for today's tour of Avi Kwa Ame. I appreciated the chance to take in its beautiful views and to hear from people in the local community about its history and connection to Native tribes in the region. pic.twitter.com/mlGUZTEFZw — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) June 5, 2021

"Establishing a new National Monument at Avi Kwa Ame will safeguard an area of cultural importance to Tribal nations that is rich with wildlife and incredible natural beauty." Senator Jacky Rosen

Tribal leaders, conservationists, and local officials have pushed to designate Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument for over 20 years.



I've worked alongside them to lead that fight in Congress. Now this sacred land will finally be protected for future generations. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) March 8, 2023

So far, the White House hasn't announced a timeline of when he could designate Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument.