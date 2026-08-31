ACLU sues Nevada Department of Corrections, LVMPD over alleged withheld records

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Corrections and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are facing a new lawsuit and are being accused of withholding records related to an inmate's death.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada has filed the new lawsuit in Clark County District Court.

NDOC records state Ryan Anthony Warren-Hunt was pronounced dead at Southern Desert Correctional Center on Aug. 11, 2025.

According to court records, Warren-Hunt was stabbed and beaten to death, and the matter was reported by staff to LVMPD. This was one of several homicides within NDOC facilities that month.

ACLUNV attorneys stated that after they began investigating the incidents, Warren-Hunt's family contacted them asking for help learning more about the circumstances of his death.

They also stated that while they did receive the requested information from the Clark County Coroner's Office, they have not received all of the records requested from NDOC and LVMPD.

In regard to the NDOC, court filings state that of the 11 items requested, the NDOC withheld four, including all documentation of repairs or inspections of locking mechanisms on cell doors, the roster of all NDOC staff members and contractors stationed in Warren-Hunt's unit on the day of his death, NDOC policies relating to staff-to-inmate ratios, and reports of any inmates out of their cells without authorization on the day of Warren-Hunt's death.

"NDOC did not provide any statutory basis for withholding the requested records, evidence that a criminal proceeding was underway, or explanation as to why these records could not be released with appropriate redactions as required under NRS 239.010(3).," the filings state.

In regard to LVMPD, ACLU attorneys allege they received four documents, "each broadly denying part of the request without identifying specific records to which each denial applied."

ACLU attorneys also allege that any interest NDOC "may have in non-disclosure of the records are severely undercut by the fact that NDOC officials have apparently spoken to media outlets and indicated that Mr. Warren-Hunt's death was related to drug debt."

ACLU attorneys argue the records should be released because the public has a right to know about the oversight of NDOC operations, the safety of incarcerated people, transparency about conditions in Nevada prisons, and accountability of NDOC officials.

This is not the first time an agency has tried to stonewall records from being released.

Earlier this month, we told you about the family of Malik Avila, who died in November 2025, while he was incarcerated at High Desert State Prison.

Attorneys from the LJU Law Firm, who are representing his family, stated his family waited over eight months for an autopsy report explaining his death, and the reason why the family received it at all was due to the case receiving media coverage.

Mary Kielar follows up with Malik Avila's family about the new development in their search for answers:

Family of NDOC inmate who died in custody receives autopsy after Channel 13 reporting

Attorney James Urrutia previously told Channel 13 the report contains a narrative from prison staff that provides important new details about how they interacted with Avila.

"We were partially pleased [with] some of the results," Avila said. "Then, obviously, there were some other findings in there that we had a suspicion of. We are happy that they came out but then it even deepened our sadness as far as maybe a contributing factor of his passing."

The average person might be wondering what this has to do with them. The lack of transparency is leading to lawsuits, which are being paid for with your tax dollars.

Due to NDOC tort claims, the state has paid out over $11 million since 2022.

How much money are Nevada taxpayers shelling out to settle inmate lawsuits?

We have reached out to the NDOC and LVMPD to see if they would like to comment on the ACLUNV lawsuit.

We have not heard back, but the typical policy for both agencies is not to comment on pending litigation.