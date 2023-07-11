AC techs in Las Vegas Valley busy as July temps soar

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With temperatures soaring in Las Vegas, it's a good time to make sure air conditioning units are working smoothly.

Steve Frederick, a senior technician at Simply Cooling, Heating and Plumbing, says the best way to do that is to have regular maintenance done.

On Monday, Frederick was doing just that at a home in the northern part of the Las Vegas Valley.

Simply is a growing business with about three dozen service trucks. The company services units all over Southern Nevada.

"We come out and do a full inspection over the whole machine," Frederick says. "These machines work overtime with any temps that get to 105 or more. It starts putting a lot of stress on."

In the Las Vegas area, temperatures are expected to get to 115 — or perhaps even higher — later this week. The all-time record temp in Las Vegas is 117 degrees in 2021.

"With the heat and conditions out here, having inspections done is a must," Frederick said.

Over the weekend, some residents and business owners in North Las Vegas and Henderson had to be without power for a time due to two separate car crashes.

Though power was restored in both cases in a matter of hours, it doesn't take much for a home to heat up in the air conditioning goes out.

Frederick says temperatures inside a home can go up as much as 10 degrees per hour for every hour that AC is out.

With the severe heat wave, units will be working hard, though a representative from NV Energy told Channel 13 in an email Monday that the utility does not expect to have energy supply issues this week. It also doesn't expect to ask power customers to conserve energy.

For Las Vegas homeowner Shari Askow, going without air conditioning for any prolonged amount of time would be unwelcomed.

"You can't live without; at least I can't imagine living without [air conditioning]," Askow says.