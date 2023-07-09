Power out in North Las Vegas area after crash, over 2,000 customers affected

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said residents near Carey Avenue and Civic Center Drive may not have power.

Police said the power outage is due to a crash at the intersection Sunday morning around 8:02 a.m.

Officers with the NLVPD said a driver hit a power pole. Police said NV Energy is on scene making repairs. The estimated time for power to be back on is 7 p.m.

Police also said the driver was not impaired and had "minor injuries."

At this time, police said Carey Avenue is blocked while repairs are being made.

According to NV Energy's website, 2,095 customers currently do not have power.

