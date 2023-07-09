Power in southeast valley, Henderson restored, 11k customers initially impacted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, NV Energy has restored power in the southeast valley and Henderson.

NV Energy customers were left without power in parts of Las Vegas Sunday. The first power outage reported was in North Las Vegas after a single vehicle crash against a power pole around 8:02 a.m.

Moments after that outage cleared, NV Energy reported that the southeast valley and parts of Henderson were without power, impacting about 11,142 customers since 4 p.m.

The 89011 area had four outages that impacted almost 2,000 customers. Second, the 89014 area also had 4 outages which affected 1.7k customers.

KTNV's Bryan Horwath tweeted about the outage in the valley. A Target in a strip mall at Stephanie and Sunset in Henderson was out of power.

No power at this Target strip mall at Stephanie & Sunset in Henderson. It’s been out for about 45 minutes pic.twitter.com/CuD3QepHgu — Bryan Horwath (@bryanhorwath) July 9, 2023

Also, street lights were down during the outage.