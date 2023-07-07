How to get home, car ready for triple digit heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The triple digit heat continues with a high of 104 degrees Thursday.

WEATHER: 13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Thursday morning, July 6, 2023

It's hard for residents to survive the summer without an AC, let alone your car or home.

Heat is the biggest enemy for cars, Victor Botnari, owner at Universal Motorcars says.

"The car needs to be checked more often than in the winter time to make sure the rubber components are working properly," Botnari said.

Mechanics will check the cooling system and the AC. At Goettl, there's one thing these technicians know a lot about— air conditioning.

Jason Ross, the General Manager at Goettl Air Conditioning and Plumbing Las Vegas says during the heat wave, he sends out 25 technicians a day on at least 5 jobs a day!

"When the extreme heat hits the triple digits we believe [air conditionings] not a luxury its a necessity," Ross said. "That’s because if the inside of your home is not properly cooling it could get as hot as 100 degrees inside your house."

The inside of your car is just as important to consider, Botnari says — under the hood — heat is looking at 40 to 50 degrees hotter than the temperatures outside.

So, how do you prevent your AC from going out?

At home, Ross says it starts with getting your AC serviced, cleaning out weeds to leave no room for obstructions, and switching out your filter often.

In your car, Botnari says to make sure your fluids are where they need to be — they keep your car running. He also warns against over-inflating tires so they don't explode from the rubber swelling and expanding in the summer.