A return to the 70s tomorrow!

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low: 48°

TOMORROW: Sunny. Light, variable winds. High: 72°

THURSDAY: Sunny. High: 70°

It's a great week to get outside and soak in the sunshine!

Due to a dominant trend of high pressure in the region, we're tracking high temps to warm up to the 70s tomorrow in Las Vegas! If we reach 72 degrees as we have been forecasting, that'll be 14 degrees warmer than average and 2 degrees shy of our record high temperature. Wednesday is anticipated to be our warmest day of the extended forecast as the ridge of high pressure will weaken as we approach the weekend. Still, conditions will stay warm, quiet and dry through early next week. While the mid-60s are expected to return early next week, that's still warmer than average for January.