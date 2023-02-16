A new program aims to help veterans instead of handing out prison sentences

LAS VEGAS — An uncommon graduation today in North Las Vegas. The six men are all military veterans who saw a graduation instead of a jail cell.

Veterans Brendan McMillan and Marisio Morales are among the 6 graduates of Wednesday’s class all part of the Veteran’s Diversion Program.

A program that is court ordered but worked directly with Veteran Affairs to get active and retired military service members access to substance abuse, alcohol and mental health issues.

The one year rehabilitation is an outpatient program that’s spearheaded by Chief Judge CHRIS LEE with the North Las Vegas Municipal Court.

The program has been so successful the Bureau of Justice Assistance has allotted $700,000 in grant money to the courts and VA for the next 4 years to expand the program.