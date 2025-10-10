Broadway in the HOOD is preparing to move into a new home, what will be called the Legacy Theatre of Excellence.

It’s billed as the first African American-owned and operated theatre/education complex in Nevada.

“To have this place... wow!” said founding artistic director Torrey Russell.

A dream 15 years in the making: Broadway in the HOOD celebrates permanent home

It has been a journey to get to this point.

Broadway in the HOOD was founded 15 years ago, and in that time, the nonprofit has not had a permanent space.

It received a grant from the state to find a permanent home with the expectation that the money would have to be spent by December of 2025.

“We sat on the money in order to make sure it was the right building,” Russell said.

He said he passed on more than 30 options, and then he was notified of a different deadline in July.

“We received this message saying ‘Oh, you have a few days to get this money gone.’”

A phone call and an available building changed everything.

“On the 29th [of July] at 10:10 p.m., we officially signed and sent over the money to the company,” he said. “Broadway in the HOOD’s anniversary is on 10/10. Mr. Vereen's birthday today, is 10/10. To God be the glory.”

“Mr. Vereen” is Ben Vereen, an icon in the entertainment industry and a big part of Broadway in the HOOD’s legacy.

He’s also one of the people who will be featured in the African American Entertainment Museum, housed in the same building.

When asked how this permanent space changes the narrative of Las Vegas not having culture, Russell said the following:

“Well, that's two-fold. Everything from the food to the interior to visual arts to dance to theatre, to everything,” he said. “And then there's culture. People of color who bring such a joy, such love and such passion to every single aspect of all of that. To understand that culture lives and is vibrant and better than ever in Las Vegas and the Legacy Theatre of Excellence being the heart of both of those cultures is truly what's going to make us shine.”

Part of the legacy of the theatre is to pave a way for the future, with a new generation of participants already making history through Broadway and national tour debuts.

“I'll be long gone at some point and the goal is for everyone in this community's grandkids to have an opportunity to come in this building and say, ‘Hey, look over there. My grandfather helped make that happen,” he said.

That’s what puts the "legacy" in the Legacy Theatre of Excellence.