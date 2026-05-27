LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Neighbors near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway are looking for answers after a shooting overnight left bullet holes in apartment walls, windows and parked cars.

WATCH | Alyssa Bethencourt visited the scene and spoke to one of the neighbors to learn more:

'A complete war zone': Neighbor recounts overnight shooting that left holes in apartments, cars

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded just before 1 a.m. Tuesday near the 1000 block of Lisbon Street after reports of shots fired.

By sunrise, investigators were still out collecting evidence while shell casings remained scattered across parts of the street.

Daniel McGuire, who lives in the area, says he started recording after hearing gunfire outside his apartment.

“It was a complete war zone. A complete war zone,” McGuire said.

Video shows officers moving through the area while several dumpsters burned nearby.

McGuire says the shooting appeared to last several minutes.

“I had to hide. I had to hide, shut off my lights, and I’m freaking out,” he said.

Police later confirmed the fires were unrelated to the shooting.

Investigators say apartments and a vehicle were hit during the shooting, but no injuries were reported.

McGuire says what stuck with him most was how close the gunfire came to families living nearby.

“There’s people with kids over there. There’s families over there that had nothing to do with this,” he said.

Police have not released information about possible suspects or what may have led up to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.