81-year-old Las Vegas man dies after crashing motorcycle into concrete barrier on 215 beltway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An 81-year-old Las Vegas man died after crashing his motorcycle into a concrete barrier on the 215 beltway last weekend.

According to the Nevada State Police Highway Patrol, William Kolb was traveling east on the 215 near the northbound I-11 flyover ramp in the number one travel lane on Saturday around 5:16 p.m., when he "failed to negotiate a curve."

NSP said Kolb then traveled into the right shoulder and struck a concrete barrier, causing the motorcycle to overturn, ejecting him.

Authorities said Kolb was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

According to NSP, its Southern Command has investigated 26 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths so far in 2026.