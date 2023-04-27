8 dogs owned by man who died from crash on U.S. 95 returned to family

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Animal Foundation posted a tweet saying the dogs owned by a man who was killed by a crash on the U.S. 95 were returned to his family Wednesday.

David Kingsley died after he was involved in a crash with an off-duty Las Vegas police officer, Benjamin Coreas.

The grandson of Kingsley, Dominic Garcia, had a continuing conflict between The Animal Foundation and Animal Protection Services trying to get the dog back home.

However, after the back-and-forth, Councilwoman Victoria Seaman confirmed in a tweet that the dogs will be returned to the family a couple days after KTNV first reported on the issue.

8 dogs who lost their owner in a car crash on the 95 North went home tonight. The owner’s daughter and grandson picked up Nikita and her 7 puppies from The Animal Foundation. The dogs were being cared for at the shelter while the city of Las Vegas determined where they would go. pic.twitter.com/4z7BUDx1xM — Animal Foundation (@animalfndlv) April 27, 2023

"They are returning them to the family," Seaman said in a tweet. "I spoke with our animal control and they will return without charging."

On Wednesday, The Animal Foundation posted a video on their social media of a the family being reunited with Nikita and the puppies.

"8 dogs who lost their owner in a car crash on the 95 North went home tonight," the foundation said in a tweet. "The owner's daughter and grandson picked up Nikita and her 7 puppies from the [foundation]. The dogs were being cared for at she shelter while the City of Las Vegas determined where they would go."

Kinglsey was reportedly headed to the dog park with Nikita when he crashed on the U.S. 95.