LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every year, hundreds of kids in tough situations see their dreams come true with the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

While many children choose to take a trip to Disney, one valley girl chose something even more rewarding.

7-year-old Emma Soto, who has been fighting leukemia since May 2022, took on a new battle Thursday morning, one that required a badge and uniform.

WATCH | Emma's day on the job as an LVMPD officer

7-year-old girl battling leukemia becomes a Las Vegas police officer for a day through Make-A-Wish

With help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Emma spent the day stepping into the role of a police officer.

"I think it's a great job because I want to save people and catch robbers," Emma Soto said.

KTNV

Emma Soto not only got to do just that, but she also flew inside a Metro helicopter, drove inside one of the department's newest Teslas, and went through the same intense training as LVMPD officers.

KTNV

Sheriff Kevin McMahill praised her performance during the training.

"She was fantastic. One of my sergeants over here, she put him in a rear neck choke. He had to tap out on her. She's a tough kid, man, and I'll tell you what, that kid is full of spirit," McMahill said.

KTNV

Emma Soto initially wanted to meet Moana in Hawaii, but her calling to help and serve the community was much stronger.

Her father, Max Soto, said there was a moment she almost lost her battle with cancer, which is why seeing her take down bad guys meant the world to him.

KTNV

"She is the strongest person that I know. There has been lessons that she has shown me that she will never know," Max Soto said.

"To see her from one day to another almost lose her life, her body starting to shut down, to looking like nothing ever happened, it's only by the grace of God," Max Soto said.

KTNV

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.