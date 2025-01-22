69 days later, Culinary Union ends strike after reaching deal with Virgin Hotels

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly three months of striking, the Culinary Union and Bartenders Union have reached an agreement with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the unions said preparations are being made to settle their new five-year contract with Virgin, one of the last holdout properties without a unionized workforce near the Strip.

"Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and the Culinary and Bartenders Union are pleased to be moving past their contract negotiations as each looks forward to fostering a positive and collaboritaie working relationship for the benefit of all team members at the property," the Culinary Union said in a post on X.

BREAKING: Culinary Union is pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached with @VirginHotelsLV!



A new 5-year union contract was ratified moments ago by a vote of 100% and the *strike has now ended* on day 69.



JOINT STATEMENT:https://t.co/WCGbjSRDR1 pic.twitter.com/BntRplp2Jh — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) January 22, 2025

With the contract now ratified by a 100% vote, the strike is now over.

Union workers had been striking for better working conditions and pay at the Virgin Hotels since November 2024, garnering support from several performers and groups who had planned to hold their events at the property.