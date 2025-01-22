Watch Now
69 days later, Culinary Union ends strike after reaching deal with Virgin Hotels

Las Vegas Casino Strike
John Locher/AP
Members of the Culinary Workers Union picket in front of the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Las Vegas Casino Strike
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After nearly three months of striking, the Culinary Union and Bartenders Union have reached an agreement with Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the unions said preparations are being made to settle their new five-year contract with Virgin, one of the last holdout properties without a unionized workforce near the Strip.

"Virgin Hotels Las Vegas and the Culinary and Bartenders Union are pleased to be moving past their contract negotiations as each looks forward to fostering a positive and collaboritaie working relationship for the benefit of all team members at the property," the Culinary Union said in a post on X.

With the contract now ratified by a 100% vote, the strike is now over.

Union workers had been striking for better working conditions and pay at the Virgin Hotels since November 2024, garnering support from several performers and groups who had planned to hold their events at the property.

