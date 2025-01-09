Adult entertainers pledge support for Culinary Union strike at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Labor leaders from across the country have joined the picket line to stand with Culinary Union members in their fight for a new, five-year contract at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.

Jan. 9, 2025, marks day 56.

It's the union's longest strike in more than two decades.

We've already seen a comedian cancel a show and lawmakers and the NFL Players Association stand in solidarity with the union.

Now, union members are getting support from another group: adult entertainers.

The Culinary Union reposted several of their comments on X, calling on Virgin Hotels Las Vegas to settle the contract.

So why this group?

The Adult Video News Awards and Expo are set to take place in a few weeks at the property, and some of the adult entertainers are vowing not to go because they don't want to cross the picket line.

Some have even said they might join the picket line.

I reached out to a spokesperson for the Culinary Union. She told me they've made contact with a number of the adult performers and are educating them on what's taking place.

We also reached out to the Virgin, who gave us the following statement: