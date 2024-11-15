Hundreds of hospitality workers pushing for new five-year union contract at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 24/7 picket line is in place outside Virgin Hotel, where 700 hospitality workers are expected to walk off the job as they continue asking for a new five-year union contract to get better wagers.

It is the Culinary Union's first open-ended strike in 22 years. Workers started Friday at 5 a.m. and said they will stay until an agreement is reached.

Workers, including room attendants, servers, and kitchen staff, are outside the hotel, pushing for a new contract after their previous agreement expired on June 1, 2023.

The Culinary Union said that despite their efforts, including requesting a bargaining session on Thursday, no main table negotiations are currently scheduled with Virgin Las Vegas management.

Union representatives said the company's current proposal includes no wage increases for the first three years of a new five-year contract— which is a major factor for the strike.

Union secretary-treasurer Ted Pappageorge said workers deserve fair wage increases.

Channel 13 spoke with a Virgin Las Vegas employee who said they just want benefits and pay like other Strip hospitality workers.

The strike comes after the last major union strike in 2002 at The Golden Gate in downtown Las Vegas— which lasted 10 days and resulted in workers securing a strong contract.

The union is asking customers and allies not to cross the strike line at the Virgin Las Vegas. They're also encouraging customers to cancel their reservations, choose a union hotel and eat at union restaurants.