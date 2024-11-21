500 CCSD students get behind the scenes look at Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The pit building for the Las Vegas Grand Prix is coming alive again as the teams prepare for the big weekend.

Meanwhile, 500 middle school students from CCSD had a special opportunity to view the pit building and learn about the sport and what happens behind the scenes.

"You have to be very, very careful. These cars have over 1,000 horsepower, 1,200 horsepower," said a host for the children.

I spoke with some CCSD students who shared how they felt about being able to experience F1 up close and personal.

"I thought it was really cool seeing behind the scenes and stuff. Just without a crowd, I guess," said one CCSD student

"I liked the cars, specifically the engineering because I'm a huge engineering buff," said another CCSD student.

"I also just wanted to come along and see behind the scenes," said another CCSD student.

The first practice is on Thursday, the second practice is on Friday, and the race is happening on Saturday.

