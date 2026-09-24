5-day citywide sale is back, offering 180+ deals on Las Vegas hotels, shows, and more

LAS VEGAS, NV (KTNV) — The 5-day citywide sale is back, running from Sept. 22-26, offering more than 180 deals on Las Vegas hotels, attractions, and more.

It was first introduced last year amid the tourism slump. I talked to a spokesperson for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority about why they decided to bring the initiative back.

WATCH | LVCVA OFFICIAL SPEAKS ABOUT RETURN OF SALE

5-day citywide sale is back

The first sale of this kind happened right around this same time last year, after a summer that had been especially difficult. At the time, the LVCVA had reported a seven-month visitation slowdown, with visitor numbers dropping 11.3% compared to the year prior, and international travel particularly seeing a decline.

"I think last year we were trying to navigate two things," LVCVA spokesperson Heidi Hayes told me. "Tourism was down, and also there were some some negative feedback about things being expensive. So we heard, our resort partners heard, and that was part of the reason this was launched."

This year, while the latest numbers from the LVCVA do show slight improvements in July year-over-year, we've been hearing from Las Vegas Strip workers and performers who say they're still seeing a slump. Plus, the latest numbers from Harry Reid International Airport show a nearly 7.6% decrease in arriving and departing passengers this July compared to last. Year-to-date, passenger volume at LAS is down nearly 6.9%, according to airport officials.

Hayes said they know people are still feeling the pinch of high prices and wanted to give locals and visitors alike the opportunity to take advantage of what our city has to offer.

"We're back in fall, back in the swing of work and school, and we need something to look forward to," Hayes said. "Now is the perfect time to start planning some kind of vacation or some kind of trip to the Strip, and if you can get it at a good price, that's even better."

Channel 13 News Channel 13 News anchor Anjali Patel (left) talks with Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority spokesperson Heidi Hays.

Locals who are deterred by high gas prices or the cost of a plane ticket for a trip away could take advantage of offers closer to home.

"This is a great time for locals to say, 'You know what, I'm going to go stay at Caesars and take advantage of what almost 40 million people take advantage of every year by traveling to Las Vegas,'" Hayes said. "I do think this is really great for locals in addition to all of our domestic visitors. About 40% of them come from California, so that is the drive market. So if they're paying those larger prices for gas to be able to come and get some discounts, I think they're going to keep those plans to come to Las Vegas."

She said last year's sale was a success, and that, too, played a factor in their decision to bring it back. She said they could bring it back yet again next year, too.

"Last year, we found great value to it. We've got a really good response to it," Hayes told me. "If it's successful and people like it, I think it's something that we could look at bringing back again."

While we'll have to wait to see how this year's sale goes, we do have numbers from last year.

According to the LVCVA, website traffic on VisitLasVegas.com was nearly four times higher than usual during the previous sale. Referrals from the sales page to resort booking engines jumped nearly 120 times above a normal week last year as well. Additionally, officials reported that last year's campaign drove more than 7.5 times more booking interest than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

I asked her about the monetary impact of last year's sale, and she said the LVCVA doesn't have those numbers because they simply served as a hub, directing interest to resorts and attractions — essentially a landing page.

"So we don't know the exact revenue; We just know that the traffic on our website was a lot higher than any other weekend or any other day in the year of 2025," Hayes said.

Hayes said businesses are seeing the value of the sale, though, since more have come on board this year. Last year, the sale offered more than 160 deals. This year, it's more than 180 deals.

"This year we have over 180 deals, and it's resorts, it's attractions, it's wedding chapels, it's helicopter rides, it's dining incentives," Hayes said. "So yeah, we've seen an uptick, and I think that's proof that last year really was successful, and so more businesses and resort partners really want to get in on the sale."

Click here to check out this year's deals. Again, the sale runs through Saturday, Sept. 26.

"If you've been thinking about Las Vegas or if you've been thinking about a staycation, it's the best time to do it because you're going to get a great deal," Hayes said.

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