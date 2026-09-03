5 cats die after being seized from Sin City Sphynx, 6 more found dead in freezer

HENDERSON, Nv. — A sad update to report about several cats that were rescued last month from a Henderson breeder.

In late August Animal Protective Services seized 21 sphynx cats after receiving animal welfare complaints against Shanti Cloonan of Sin City Sphynx.

Originally only few details about the cats condition were revealed.

On Thursday officials reported five cats have since passed away due to their failing health.

Six other cats, meanwhile, were discovered dead inside a freezer at Cloonan's home.

So far no charges have been filed but an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case can call Henderson Animal Protective Services by calling 702-267-4970.