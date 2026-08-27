21 Sphynx cats seized amid investigation into Henderson breeder

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Twenty-one Sphynx cats were seized from a Henderson cat breeder following an investigation into animal welfare concerns, the city's Animal Protection Services announced on Thursday.

Officials say the investigation began with allegations against Sin City Sphynx and breeder Shanti Cloonan.

"Many of the cats were found to be suffering from illnesses and physical abnormalities associated with breeding practices that raised animal welfare concerns," APS officials stated.

APS took Cloonan to court and a local judge rules Cloonan was unfit to keep the animals, awarding custody to the City of Henderson.

City officials say the cats are receiving veterinary treatment and will be put up for adoption once they are healthy.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the City also wants to hear from people who purchased a cat from Cloonan or Sin City Sphynx "and whose animals subsequently experienced health issues."

You can contact Henderson Animal Protective Services by calling 702-267-4970.

"The case highlights the importance of responsible pet ownership and breeding practices," officials stated. "The City of Henderson takes animal welfare seriously and remains committed to protecting the health and welfare of animals in the community."

