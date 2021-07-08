Watch
5.9 earthquake hits south of Carson City, near Smith Valley

USGS
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 19:22:24-04

SMITH VALLEY, NEV. (KTNV) — The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary 5.9 magnitude earthquake centered about 32km south/southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada.

For more information visit earthquake.usgs.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

