5.9 earthquake hits south of Carson City, near Smith Valley

SMITH VALLEY, NEV. (KTNV) — The United States Geological Survey reports a preliminary 5.9 magnitude earthquake centered about 32km south/southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada.

For more information visit earthquake.usgs.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

