LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas roads have claimed 46 lives so far in 2026, with pedestrians accounting for nearly half of those deaths, according to the most recent Las Vegas Metropolitan Police fatalities report.

Three more people died this past week from crash injuries, pushing the year's total to 46. Of those killed, 22 were pedestrians. Another 13 people on motorcycles or mopeds also lost their lives.

The numbers are rising as warmer weather arrives and students begin summer break.

WATCH | I spoke to locals to learn how they are feeling driving on the roads lately:

46 people have been killed on Las Vegas roads this year, and nearly half were pedestrians

Stevion Smith said he knows the danger firsthand after a speeding car crashed into him.

"I'm in the middle of the intersection, a driver comes in a Tesla. He was doing like 55, 60 MPH, and it collided with the front of my car, smooshed in the whole front of my car, airbags deployed. Yeah, it was a real shocking, real fast experience," he said.

Smith said he believes drivers in the city are out of control.

"I think they're a little crazy, a little insane. But for the most part, everybody seems to be OK with it, but I'm not OK with it," he said.

I also spoke to another local who says he rides his bike every day around the city. He told me he has been in more than three incidents but walked away with only minor injuries.

The man said he was hit near a smoke shop on Swinson on the other side of town, and he believes safer roads should be an easy solution.

"You just gotta go by the rules of the road," he said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

