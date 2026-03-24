4 injured after multi-vehicle crash in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four people were injured Monday morning after a multi-vehicle crash, police say.

Police say the crash happened around 9:30 a.m. near the intersection of West Charleston Boulevard and South Cimarron Road.

According to Metro Police, the driver of a 2015 Chevy Silverado traveling eastbound on West Charleston, drove through the intersection against a red light, hitting a 2021 Hyundai and redirecting both cars into westbound lanes on Charleston Boulevard. The driver of the Chevy also struck a Chrysler.

Emergency crews transported the occupants of the Hyundai and the Chrysler to UMC. The driver of the Hyundai sustained life-threatening injuries and her passenger sustained substantial injuries. Both occupants of the Chrysler sustained moderate injuries, according to Metro Police.

The driver of the Chevy did not claim injury and remained at the scene. He is suspected of impairment and was arrested on DUI-related charges.

The crash remains under investigation.