4 children, 1 adult sent to hospital after 4-vehicle crash in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has responded to a crash involving 4 vehicles at Cheyenne Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Police say 5 people have been transported to University Medical Center including 1 juvenile in critical condition, 3 other juveniles, and 1 female adult.

The following closures are in place:



Northbound Decatur Boulevard closed at Cheyenne Avenue.

Eastbound Cheyenne Avenue closed at Decatur Boulevard.

Southbound Decatur Boulevard partially closed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

