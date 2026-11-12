$30K in tools and gift cards stolen from Henderson barbershop serving kids with autism

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The only autism and special needs-specific barbershop in Nevada is recovering after a burglary that the owner says cost the shop about $30,000 in stolen items.

Stacie Skillman, owner of 101 Barbershop in Henderson, recently shared surveillance video in hopes someone will recognize the thief and turn them in.

Watch: Surveillance footage shows the break-in at 101 Barbershop

Barbershop serving kids with autism robbed of $30,000 in tools and gift cards

The footage shows a person entering the shop around 4 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12. The burglar made one pass through the shop, taking edgers, trimmers and clippers — and even gift cards designated for kids with autism and other special needs who participate in the shop's free haircut Tuesdays program.

"I do believe we were targeted," Skillman said. "I believe it was someone that has been in our shop before and knew how we operated and knew where things were."

Skillman had a direct message for whoever broke in: "You are a nasty, vile human being. You are literally spit underneath my shoe," she said.

KTNV / 101 Barbershop

101 Barbershop is also home to the Barbershop Books program, a partnership with the Clark County Library District and the NFL that allows kids to read while getting a haircut, with the goal of improving literacy rates in the Las Vegas Valley.

The shop also serves as a community resource hub.

"We have resources for homelessness, resources for transportation. We have resources for food," Skillman said. "If you really needed something, you could have just came in and asked."

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Skillman said she waited a month to release the surveillance video because police believed they might have had a suspect, but the investigation has since stalled. She is now offering a $2,500 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

Since the burglary, the Henderson Chamber of Commerce and customers have donated money to help the shop recover.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

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