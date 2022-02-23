30% chance of passing snow shower in Las Vegas valley Wednesday, though not enough to stick

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a cold morning in Las Vegas and the valley has a 30% chance of a passing snow shower from midday through the early evening.

Meteorologist Justin Bruce says it's not enough to stick to the ground, though.

CURRENT CONDITIONS

As of 6 a.m., the valley has temperatures in the 30s to near 40° with breezes at 10-20 mph at times and a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be in the 40s this morning, with highs hovering near 50° from midday through this afternoon as northwest winds gust to 25 mph.

Clouds clear tonight, but winds linger at 15-25 mph through midnight before relaxing late, when lows drop to the low 30s near the Las Vegas Strip and upper 20s in colder valley neighborhoods.

Future Forecast

Thursday looks calm, sunny, and still cold, with highs in the low 50s.

We'll wake up to the 30s each morning through the weekend.

Daytime highs remain in the 50s Friday and Saturday, with northeast afternoon breezes at 10-20 mph and a mostly sunny sky.

Sunday looks partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s and a bit less wind.

The Upper 60s and low 70s return Monday and Tuesday, with mid-70s by the middle of the week.

Nighttime lows will be in the 40s and low 50s next week.

