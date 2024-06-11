24/7 closures to start on Vegas Drive: What you need to know about the new, two-month project

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you travel on Vegas Drive frequently, you'll start seeing lots of traffic cones between Rainbow Boulevard and Durango Drive.

As part of our Traffic Survival Guide, we are detailing construction projects that could impact your commute.

This project is expected to bring two months of construction and 24/7 lane closures.

"These types of things are inconvenient for people, and it gets frustrating," said Stephanie Paine, who lives off Vegas Drive.

Paine says it's always difficult navigating construction projects in the area.

"I'm trying not to hit the cones and yeah, we're going to have to do a re-route and go where we need to go," Paine said.

The Vegas Drive project was originally scheduled to start June 3 and end August 9, but it's been delayed until Monday, June 17. It's expected to last at least 10 weeks, depending on the weather.

Construction is expected to be ongoing from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Throughout the entirety of the project, 24/7 lane closures are expected to be in place. There will only be one lane open in both directions.

The project includes milling, paving, installing traffic signal detectors, raising of utilities and installation of delineation. Milling and paving are only expected to take roughly three weeks.

Locals tell us it's not the only project that has shut down lanes on Vegas Drive, so they've learned to plan ahead.

"There's plenty of ways to get on 215 or Summerlin Parkway or to 95, so I always do good route planning to see what's going on," said 10-year Vegas Drive resident Kevin McCarthy.

Many people told us they think the project will fix many issues they have on the road. Drivers say the road is uneven and the lights don't follow the traffic flow, so they say they'll deal with the inconvenience now for improvements in the future.

Crews have already completed preliminary work on the project, which involved sidewalk improvements for the Americans with Disabilities Act, including curb and gutter improvements.

The entire project is expected to cost $2.9 million.